West Virginia’s skid continued on Tuesday night as the Mountaineers fell to No. 19 Dayton 2-1 at the Flyers’ Baujan Field.

WVU’s loss piles on to the squad’s most recent skid in its disappointing 2022 campaign, as it takes its third straight loss. The Mountaineers (2-6-1, 0-1-1 Sun Belt) have played five straight matches without a win and will complete its nonconference schedule with a losing record.

Dayton’s (8-0-1, 1-0-1 A-10) triumph was decided in the 14th minute of play when Joseph Melto Quiah found Forster Ajago for the go-ahead goal. 31 seconds of play later, Basit Umar built on the lead when he beat goalkeeper Jackson Lee from outside the box.

Ajago’s goal is his fifth of the season, putting him three behind the national lead at eight.

Lee was put to the test in his ninth start as a Mountaineer, facing a season-high eight shots on target from the Flyers. He parried six away, another season high.

On the other end, the Mountaineers took 10 shots, six of which reached the target.

WVU showed signs of life in the second half, registering four shots on the net. Joseph Biafora scored his first career goal in the 82nd minute to break the clean sheet, but his team could not follow up with an equalizer.

Dayton remains unbeaten with the victory and maintains a perfect nonconference record.

One nonconference fixture remains on the schedule for WVU, as the Mountaineers host Lehigh on Oct. 11.

West Virginia aims to regroup before returning to Morgantown to resume Sun Belt competition on Saturday against South Carolina. The Mountaineers remain winless through two games in the league’s inaugural season, taking a draw against Coastal Carolina and most recently a loss to rival No. 4 Marshall on Saturday.

Kickoff between the Mountaineers and the Gamecocks is set for 7 p.m. ET and it will be shown on ESPN+.