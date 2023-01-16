Former West Virginia basketball players are scattered all over the globe. Mountaineer alums are currently playing in the United States, Japan, Greece, and the Czech Republic, among other countries.

Nestled in the eastern portion of the Mediterranean Sea is the small country of Cyprus. It has a population that is less than the state of West Virginia’s, though it is home to multiple professional basketball teams as part of the OPAP Basket League.

Cyprus is also currently home to former Mountaineer big man Pauly Paulicap.

Through eight games with Anorthosis Ammohostou, a team located near the country’s capital of Nicosia, Paulicap is averaging 15.4 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game. He has collected double-digit points or rebounds in all but one game, and is coming off an impressive 11-point, 17-rebound performance on Saturday.

Chef Pauly had arguably his best all-around performance with the club on January 8, when he scored a season-high 25 points while missing just two shots, collected 12 rebounds, and blocked five shots.

Paulicap played one season at West Virginia, averaging 3.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per game with WVU last year.