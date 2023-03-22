MORGANTOWN, W.VA. — West Virginia Athletics is excited to announce the Gold-Blue Spring Game Kickoff Concert will feature West Virginia’s own Philip Bowen.

Admission is free to the public.

Officially the Gold-Blue Spring Game, presented by ENVOCA, will kick off one month from today on April 22, at 1 p.m. at Milan Puskar Stadium.

The concert will take place on Saturday, April 22 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the East Side of the Puskar Stadium, between the Light Blue and Teal parking lots.

The dynamic, internationally touring singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist began playing fiddle at the age of four, and his virtuoso skills have become quite popular on TikTok, with over 7.5 million likes and 980k followers on the platform alone. His popularity on the app even propelled him to win TikTok’s Gamers Greatest Talent competition, earning $25k and beating out thousands of other competitors. He’s played at iconic venues like The Bluebird Cafe, 3rd & Lindsley, and been a featured performer on NPR’s Mountain Stage.

Game tickets are available in advance for $10 each and can be purchased online at WVUGAME.com or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME. WVU students will be admitted free by showing their valid student ID at the stadium gates upon entry.