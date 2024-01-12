Pat Suemnick is undoubtedly exceeding expectations. How he got here, and what's next.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Pat Suemnick took flight in Cleveland on Jan. 30. He still hasn’t landed.

With fifth-year guard RaeQuan Battle driving to the hoop in a tight game against Ohio State, Suemnick darted in the same direction from the near corner. Battle’s contested layup missed badly, but the timing of the miss was perfect. The layup kissed the glass before side-spinning directly into the hands of a leaping Pat Suemnick, who threw down the putback dunk to narrow Ohio State’s lead to three points at the Legends of Basketball Showcase.

Little did he know that the dunk would trigger a successful sequence of events that soon helped him reach a major career milestone for the former Robert Morris and Triton College forward.

“[It] just took a nice bounce [and] that kind of got things rolling,” Suemnick said.

This year’s WVU men’s basketball roster isn’t necessarily chock-full of posterizers. Jesse Edwards? Definitely. RaeQuan Battle? For sure. Pat Suemnick? Well, the more you think about it, the more it makes sense. The 6-foot-8-inch forward is one of the bounciest and most athletic players on the team, but highlight reel-worthy dunks aren’t necessarily what is expected out of the senior forward who averaged five minutes per game last year.

Five-to-seven rebounds off the bench seemed like a more reasonable expectation in October.

“Pat’s got really good size and can hold his own down low, but offensively, he’s given us a lot and taken that role and accepted it,” WVU interim head coach Josh Eilert said. “[He] even gave us some hard baskets down low, but that’s really not his game, and he’s trying to develop that as quickly as possible to help his team.”

He logged nine points in the loss to Ohio State in Cleveland, and he followed up his best performance of the year by one-upping himself in a career-high 12-point showing against Houston. That night, he was one of the few offensive sparks, not to mention the leading WVU scorer, in the Mountaineers’ 55-point showing.

Two games and 10 days later, he entered the starting lineup for the first time as a Division-I player for WVU’s Big 12 home opener against Kansas State. It’s no secret that his scoring abilities brought him to that milestone.

“I really want to score,” he said. “I know that’s one thing I can do for our team. I really want to help us win.”

The Green Bay, Wisconsin, native’s opportunities are becoming more plentiful in the absence of Edwards, the 6-foot-11 Syracuse transfer, starting center and focal point of the WVU offense who is recovering from late-December wrist surgery. Eilert revealed Friday that he could miss more time than the originally articulated four-week timeline that penciled Edwards in for a return next week, and he’s likely to miss at least the next two games (Texas, at Oklahoma).

For another week or so, Suemnick is in-control. That hasn’t always been the case.

*****

Pat Suemnick enters the media room in the WVU basketball practice facility on a cold Friday morning in January. It’s just his second time speaking to reporters since the beginning of preseason workouts, but he’s prepared.

His dresswear, a typical navy tracksuit with the flying WV logo, is more than sufficient in this type of setting. In fact it’s probably more upscale than the outfits of the ever-daunting pool of media members below, but right before he walks up to the dais, he removes his jacket, revealing a black t-shirt with vibrant, graffiti-like green text:

“MORE THAN AN ATHLETE”

Student-athletes. Now more than ever, especially with monetary compensation through name, image and likeness contracts, NCAA players identify more with the latter part of that modifier than the former, but Suemnick is combating that trend, at least for how he wants to be remembered.

“A lot of people know me,” he said. “I’m number 24, Pat Suemnick, on Mountaineer basketball, but there’s a lot more, I guess I’d say, behind the scenes.”

What a lot of people don’t know about Suemnick is that he’s enamored with the biology of thought. Neuroscience, in particular. He’s not just watching the Ted Talks and reading the Philosophy of the Mind textbooks, he’s absorbing them. If it weren’t for practice, he’d probably spend more time in labs like the rest of his left-brained peers.

“It’s not really set up for you to be a neuroscience major and a basketball player,” he said.

It makes sense why Suemnick wants to take control of his own story. For years, particularly in high school and at the beginning of college, he kept finding himself a step behind. He didn’t take basketball all that seriously until he spurted to 6-feet-4-inches tall as a freshman At Denmark High School. He finally bought into the hardwood mentality shortly after, and he subsequently became one of the most dominant players in a the under-appreciated world of north-central Wisconsin high school basketball after another multi-inch growth spurt. He credits dinosaur chicken nuggets and strawberry milk for that one.

Still, nobody at the college level seemed to notice.

“I was a 6’8 kid averaging three dunks a game,” he said. “I had a game with 20 rebounds, but no one’s recruiting me just ‘cause the area that we were in.”

A deep run in the Wisconsin state tournament generated some buzz, but the interested parties told Suemnick that they wouldn’t waste a roster spot on him until after he takes a gap year at a prep school or junior college following high school graduation. And then when he did spend a season with Bosco Institute, a prep school in Northwest Indiana, the COVID-19 pandemic derailed pretty much every school’s 2020 recruiting class, and those coaches, many of whom worked at the Power Six level, eventually went dark.

You can blame the state of Wisconsin, the 21st century’s trademark invisible antagonist, or even Suemnick himself for admittedly rejecting mid-major DI offers in the face of better ones, but he was routinely finding himself a step behind on his basketball journey.

One school that continued contact with Suemnick was Robert Morris, and he landed with the Colonials in the summer of 2020 without ever taking a visit. He averaged 2.4 points in 16 appearances before moving back to the Chicagoland area to play juco ball at Triton College for his sophomore season. It was there, before the regular season even started, where he competed in NJCAA all-star events and was noticed by former WVU head coach Bob Huggins.

Over two years later, Suemnick is averaging 3.3 points and 2.3 rebounds per game for the Mountaineers, and he is earning starting minutes in the exact caliber of program that he thought he deserved as an 18-year-old. Though, as was every other stop on his journey, it’s not exactly what he expected. He’s playing for his second coach in as many years. His team currently boasts the worst record in the Big 12, and he’s also consistently matching up against post players three-inches taller than him while he role-plays as a center in the toughest conference in college basketball.

Dino nuggets and strawberry milk won’t cut it this time around, but at the very least, he’s here, and he’s performing. For once, Pat Suemnick is ahead of the curve.