DC News Now | Washington, DC
Please enter a search term.
by: Kevin Redfern
Posted: Jul 13, 2023 / 04:35 PM EDT
Updated: Jul 13, 2023 / 04:45 PM EDT
Prime Day is a great time to get electronics at significant savings, including the latest laptops. And they’re still on sale today.
Robot vacuums make life easier. Take advantage of steep discounts on this household essential during Prime Day 2023.
Here are the Apple items still discounted today after Amazon’s official Prime Day event ended.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now