WVU guard RaeQuan Battle rises high for a breakaway slam dunk in the game against Ohio State in Cleveland. (Photo by Nick Farrell) by: Nick Farrell Posted: Dec 30, 2023 / 10:38 PM EST Updated: Dec 30, 2023 / 10:56 PM EST SHARE WVU interim head coach Josh Eilert during the Legends of Basketball Showcase in Cleveland. (Photo: Kevin Redfern)WVU assistant coach Alex Ruoff watches the action in the game against Ohio State in Cleveland. (Photo by Nick Farrell)WVU assistant coach Da’Sean Butler draws up a play during a timeout. (Photo by Nick Farrell)WVU assistant coach Jordan McCabe looks up at the scoreboard at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. (Photo by Nick Farrell)WVU big man Akok Akok receives instruction during a timeout. (Photo by Nick Farrell)WVU forward Josiah Harris during the Legends of Basketball Showcase in Cleveland. (Photo: Kevin Redfern)WVU center Jesse Edwards during the Legends of Basketball Showcase in Cleveland. (Photo: Kevin Redfern)Ohio State legend Greg Oden during the Legends of Basketball Showcase in Cleveland. (Photo: Nick Farrell)OSU coach Chris Holtmann during the Legends of Basketball Showcase in Cleveland. (Photo: Nick Farrell)WVU interim head coach Josh Eilert during the Legends of Basketball Showcase in Cleveland. (Photo: Nick Farrell)WVU men’s basketball team during the Legends of Basketball Showcase in Cleveland. (Photo: Kevin Redfern)WVU guard RaeQuan Battle during the Legends of Basketball Showcase in Cleveland. (Photo: Nick Farrell)WVU forward Akok Akok takes the tip-off against Ohio State during the Legends of Basketball Showcase in Cleveland. (Photo: Nick Farrell)WVU guard RaeQuan Battle watches his team play against Ohio State during the Legends of Basketball Showcase in Cleveland. (Photo: Nick Farrell)WVU’s Quinn Slazinski slashes to the basket in the game against Ohio State in Cleveland. (Photo by Nick Farrell)WVU’s Quinn Slazinski celebrates a play in the game against Ohio State in Cleveland. (Photo by Nick Farrell)WVU’s Quinn Slazinski celebrates a play in the game against Ohio State in Cleveland. (Photo by Nick Farrell)WVU forward Pat Suemnick deflects a shot attempt in the game against Ohio State in Cleveland. (Photo by Nick Farrell)WVU guard RaeQuan Battle plays defense against Ohio State during the Legends of Basketball Showcase in Cleveland. (Photo: Nick Farrell)WVU guard RaeQuan Battle plays defense against Ohio State during the Legends of Basketball Showcase in Cleveland. (Photo: Nick Farrell)WVU forward Pat Suemnick defends a Buckeye in the game against Ohio State in Cleveland. (Photo by Nick Farrell)WVU forward Pat Suemnick drives to the hoop in the game against Ohio State in Cleveland. Suemnick ended the game with a career-high nine points.(Photo by Nick Farrell)WVU forward Pat Suemnick looks to score from the low block in the game against Ohio State in Cleveland. (Photo by Nick Farrell)WVU forward Pat Suemnick kisses a layup off the glass in the game against Ohio State in Cleveland. (Photo by Nick Farrell)WVU guard Noah Farrakhan looks to attack in the game against Ohio State in Cleveland. (Photo by Nick Farrell)WVU guard Noah Farrakhan defends a Buckeye in the game against Ohio State in Cleveland. (Photo by Nick Farrell)WVU guard Noah Farrakhan. (Photo by Nick Farrell)A pair of WVU fans cheer at Rocket Mortgage Arena in Cleveland. (Photo by Nick Farrell)A courtside WVU fan participates in the “Let’s Go Mountaineers” chant at Rocket Mortgage Arena in Cleveland. (Photo by Nick Farrell)WVU guard Kerr Kriisa looks to distribute in the game against Ohio State in Cleveland. (Photo by Nick Farrell)WVU guard Kerr Kriisa runs the offense in the game against Ohio State in Cleveland. (Photo by Nick Farrell)WVU guard Kerr Kriisa runs the offense in the game against Ohio State in Cleveland. (Photo by Nick Farrell)Former Mountaineer Chase Harler applauds the Mountaineers during their game against Ohio State. (Photo by Nick Farrell)WVU guard Kerr Kriisa fakes a pass against Ohio State during the Legends of Basketball Showcase in Cleveland. (Photo: Nick Farrell)Ohio State’s Dale Bonner during the Legends of Basketball Showcase in Cleveland. (Photo: Nick Farrell)Dale Bonner and Seth Wilson during the WVU-Ohio State game in the Legends of Basketball Showcase in Cleveland. (Photo: Nick Farrell)Legends of Basketball Showcase in Cleveland. (Photo: Nick Farrell)WVU forward Akok Akok dribbles against Ohio State during the Legends of Basketball Showcase in Cleveland. (Photo: Nick Farrell)WVU interim head coach Josh Eilert during the Legends of Basketball Showcase in Cleveland. (Photo: Kevin Redfern)WVU guard RaeQuan Battle shoots a free throw against Ohio State during the Legends of Basketball Showcase in Cleveland. (Photo: Nick Farrell)WVU forward Quinn Slazinski attempts a block against Ohio State during the Legends of Basketball Showcase in Cleveland. (Photo: Nick Farrell)WVU forward Quinn Slazinski drives the lane against Ohio State during the Legends of Basketball Showcase in Cleveland. (Photo: Nick Farrell)WVU forward Pat Suemnick attempts a block against Ohio State during the Legends of Basketball Showcase in Cleveland. (Photo: Nick Farrell)WVU forward Ofri Naveh dribbles against Ohio State during the Legends of Basketball Showcase in Cleveland. (Photo: Nick Farrell)WVU guard Noah Farrakhan plays defense against Ohio State during the Legends of Basketball Showcase in Cleveland. (Photo: Nick Farrell)WVU guard Seth Wilson drives the lane against Ohio State during the Legends of Basketball Showcase in Cleveland. (Photo: Nick Farrell)WVU guard RaeQuan Battle attempts a shot against Ohio State during the Legends of Basketball Showcase in Cleveland. (Photo: Nick Farrell)WVU guard RaeQuan Battle rises high for a breakaway slam dunk in the game against Ohio State in Cleveland. (Photo by Nick Farrell)WVU guard RaeQuan Battle rises high for a breakaway slam dunk in the game against Ohio State in Cleveland. (Photo by Nick Farrell)WVU guard RaeQuan Battle claps his hands at the end of regulation in the game against Ohio State in Cleveland. (Photo by Nick Farrell)WVU interim men’s basketball coach Josh Eilert (left) shakes hands with Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann after the Buckeyes defeated the Mountaineers 78-75 in Cleveland. (Photo by Nick Farrell) ✕ Read next > Read next > Next ✕ ✕ Read next > Next story in Cancel Read next > Next story in Cancel