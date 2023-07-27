MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The annual Ladies Huddle event hosted by WVU football and the Mountaineer Athletic Club took place at Milan Puskar Stadium on Thursday.
After a cocktail hour that included shopping for licensed WVU apparel, it was time for the participants to put their skills to the test on Mountaineer Field. The ladies rotated through several stations and learned the basics on both side of the ball from the players in attendance.
See the best snapshots from the ladies in action at this year’s event above.