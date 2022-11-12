Garrett Greene celebrates with fans after the Mountaineers defeated Oklahoma. (Photo by Nick Farrell.) Garrett Greene celebrates with fans after the Mountaineers defeated Oklahoma. (Photo by Nick Farrell.) Read Less by: Nick Farrell Posted: Nov 12, 2022 / 04:56 PM EST Updated: Nov 12, 2022 / 04:56 PM EST SHARE Garrett Greene celebrates with fans after the Mountaineers defeated Oklahoma. (Photo by Nick Farrell.) Garrett Greene celebrates with fans after the Mountaineers defeated Oklahoma. (Photo by Nick Farrell.) Garrett Greene celebrates with fans after the Mountaineers defeated Oklahoma. (Photo by Nick Farrell.) Mountaineer Mascot Mary Roush. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)Dante Stills celebrates with fans after WVU’s win over Oklahoma. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)Dante Stills celebrates with fans after WVU’s win over Oklahoma. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)Dante Stills celebrates with fans after WVU’s win over Oklahoma. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)WVU running back Tony Mathis flashes a thumbs up to fans after West Virginia defeats Oklahoma for the first time since the 2008 Fiesta Bowl. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)A fan cheers at Milan Puskar Stadium. (Photo by Nick Farrell.) A cheerleader in rain gear leads the “Let’s Go Mountaineers” chant during the Oklahoma game at Milan Puskar Stadium. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)WVU’s Wil Schoonover celebrates with fans after West Virginia’s win over Oklahoma. Schoonover is a West Virginia native and U.S. Army veteran. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)