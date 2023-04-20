by: Ryan Decker Posted: Apr 20, 2023 / 01:10 AM EDT Updated: Apr 20, 2023 / 01:10 AM EDT SHARE Randy Mazey (left) talks with Pitt head coach, Mike Bell (right) ahead of matchup at PNC Park (Photo: Jamie Green)Tevin Tucker (2) throws a baseball to Braden Barry during batting practice ahead of game against Pitt at PNC Park (Photo: Jamie Green)Carson Estridge getting ready to release a pitch in game against Pitt (Photo: Jamie Green)Grant Hussey and Ellis Garcia run off the field at PNC Park (Photo: Jamie Green)Tevin Tucker stands off of first base after reaching base on a bunt single in the third inning (Photo: Jamie Green)Dayne Leonard connects on a swing and drives in two runs in the third inning against Pitt (Photo: Jamie Green)Tevin Tucker yells in excitement after scoring in the third inning of the Backyard Brawl at PNC Park (Photo: Jamie Green)West Virginia’s Logan Sauve slides across home plate during WVU’s five-run third inning against Pitt (Photo: Jamie Green) Freshman Ellis Garcia comes off the field at PNC Park (Photo: Jamie Green) WVU outfielder Landon Wallace lays down a bunt against Pitt (Photo: Jamie Green)Tevin Tucker slides across home plate, as he scored all the way from second base on a passed ball in the fourth inning against Pitt (Photo: Jamie Green)Caleb McNeely swings through a pitch against Pitt (Photo: Jamie Green)Noah Short delivers a pitch on the mound at PNC Park (Photo: Ryan Decker)Freshman infielder Sam White stands ready at third base during the Backyard Brawl between WVU and Pitt (Photo: Ryan Decker)Grant Siegel delivers a pitch on the mound at PNC Park against Pitt (Photo: Jamie Green)WVU veteran pitcher Blaine Traxel reaches back to deliver a pitch in the ninth inning against Pitt (Photo: Jamie Green)Landon Wallace (25) celebrates on the field at PNC Park after defeating Pitt in the Backyard Brawl (Photo: Jamie Green)Randy Mazey (right) and Steve Sabins (left) sing Country Roads after WVU defeated Pitt in the Backyard Brawl at PNC Park (Photo: Jamie Green)WVU baseball players lock arms to sing Country Roads after beating Pitt (Photo: Jamie Green)Sam White (middle) points towards the fans in the stands (Photo: Jamie Green)Robby Porco smiles and waves at WVU fans in the stands (Photo: Jamie Green)Ellis Garcia (middle) and Zack Ramppen (right) hug while leaving the field at PNC Park, where they defeated Pitt on April 19, 2023 (Photo: Jamie Green)