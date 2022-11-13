West Virginia women’s soccer players, including Julianne Vallerand (26) and AJ Rodriguez (4) sing Country Roads after defeating Virginia Tech 2-0 in the…
West Virginia women’s soccer players, including Julianne Vallerand (26) and AJ Rodriguez (4) sing Country Roads after defeating Virginia Tech 2-0 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday Nov. 13, 2022 at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. (Photo Ryan Decker)
West Virginia women’s soccer players, including Julianne Vallerand (26) and AJ Rodriguez (4) sing Country Roads after defeating Virginia Tech 2-0 in the…
West Virginia women’s soccer players, including Julianne Vallerand (26) and AJ Rodriguez (4) sing Country Roads after defeating Virginia Tech 2-0 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday Nov. 13, 2022 at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. (Photo Ryan Decker)