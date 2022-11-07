  • Cheerleaders roll out the carpet before the starting lineup is announced. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)
  • Kedrian Johnson is introduced before the start of the season opener vs. Mount St. Mary’s. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)
  • Emmitt Matthews Jr. runs out on the carpet to mark his regular season return to the WVU Coliseum. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)
  • Emmitt Matthews Jr. hugs his teammate Erik Stevenson before the season opener at the Coliseum. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)
  • Emmitt Matthews Jr. spins for a slam dunk during warmups. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)
  • Emmitt Matthews Jr. shoots a fadeaway jumper. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)
  • Fans in the student section toss confetti after WVU scores its first basket vs. Mount St. Mary’s. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)
  • WVU guard Seth Wilson applies some full court pressure against Mount St. Mary’s. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)
  • Tre Mitchell pulls up for a 3-pointer against Mount St. Mary’s. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)
  • Hall of fame head coach Bob Huggins yells at his players during a timeout. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)
  • Kobe Johnson passes to a teammate during warmups prior to the home opener for WVU. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)
  • WVU guard Joe Toussaint attempts a runner in the lane against Mount St. Mary’s. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)