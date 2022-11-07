Emmitt Matthews Jr. runs out on the carpet to mark his regular season return to the WVU Coliseum. (Photo by Nick Farrell.) Emmitt Matthews Jr. runs out on the carpet to mark his regular season return to the WVU Coliseum. (Photo by Nick Farrell.) Read Less by: Nick Farrell Posted: Nov 7, 2022 / 09:47 PM EST Updated: Nov 7, 2022 / 09:48 PM EST SHARE Cheerleaders roll out the carpet before the starting lineup is announced. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)Kedrian Johnson is introduced before the start of the season opener vs. Mount St. Mary’s. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)Emmitt Matthews Jr. runs out on the carpet to mark his regular season return to the WVU Coliseum. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)Emmitt Matthews Jr. hugs his teammate Erik Stevenson before the season opener at the Coliseum. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)Emmitt Matthews Jr. spins for a slam dunk during warmups. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)Emmitt Matthews Jr. shoots a fadeaway jumper. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)Fans in the student section toss confetti after WVU scores its first basket vs. Mount St. Mary’s. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)WVU guard Seth Wilson applies some full court pressure against Mount St. Mary’s. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)Tre Mitchell pulls up for a 3-pointer against Mount St. Mary’s. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)Hall of fame head coach Bob Huggins yells at his players during a timeout. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)Kobe Johnson passes to a teammate during warmups prior to the home opener for WVU. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)WVU guard Joe Toussaint attempts a runner in the lane against Mount St. Mary’s. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)