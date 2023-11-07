  • WVU guard JJ Quinerly goes through warmups ahead of West Virginia’s season opener. (Photo Ryan Decker, Gold and Blue Nation)
  • The 2023-2024 WVU women’s basketball team huddles in the first half of its season opener vs. Loyola (Md). (Photo Ryan Decker, Gold and Blue Nation)
  • Mark Kellogg (right) high-fives injured senior guard Zya Nugent (left) during the first half of Kellogg’s first win as WVU head coach on Nov. 7, 2023. (Photo Ryan Decker, Gold and Blue Nation)
  • Fifth-year senior Jayla Hemingway dribbles through traffic against Loyola (Md). (Photo Ryan Decker, Gold and Blue Nation)
  • Mountaineer forward Tavy Diggs looks to get positioning on the low block against Loyola (Md) on Nov. 7, 2023. (Photo Ryan Decker, Gold and Blue Nation)
  • First-year WVU women’s basketball head coach Mark Kellogg instructs his team during his Mountaineer debut. (Photo Ryan Decker, Gold and Blue Nation)
  • First-year Mountaineer Danell Arigbabu comes towards the WVU bench during a stoppage of play in the fourth quarter. (Photo Ryan Decker, Gold and Blue Nation)
  • WVU guard Jordan Harrison (10) applies on-ball pressure during the second half of West Virginia’s season-opening victory. (Photo Ryan Decker, Gold and Blue Nation)
  • Mountaineer women’s basketball head coach Mark Kellogg during his WVU coaching debut on Nov. 7, 2023. (Photo Ryan Decker, Gold and Blue Nation)
  • WVU guard Zya Nugent (forward) and other teammates celebrate a made three-pointer in the first half of West Virginia’s season opener. (Photo Ryan Decker, Gold and Blue Nation)