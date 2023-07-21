Best Virginia to play Marshall or Pitt alumni if it secures first round win

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – When a bracket is released, there is a temptation to look at potential matchups down the line in subsequent rounds of the tournament.

Players from Best Virginia did not have to look very far to find a marquee opponent in The Basketball Tournament. Two of its rivals – Zoo Crew (Pitt) and Herd That (Marshall) – are only one game away. If Best Virginia wins its first round matchup against DuBois Dream, it is guaranteed a meeting with one of its regional foes.

“Obviously, we’re not looking past anybody,” forward Kevin Jones said. “You can lose to any team on any given day. So, we’re not looking past our first game. We have to earn that win, and then if we are able to play either of those two teams, I think it’s going to be special either way.”

Former Marshall players Ot Elmore and his brother John are two of the biggest fan-favorites in all of TBT, and they return for Herd That in 2023. John leads the team on the court as a dominant and consistent scorer, while Ot coaches and takes on a significant utility role.

Best Virginia defeated Herd That 89-79 in the second round of last year’s TBT. Returning forwards John Flowers and Kevin Jones each tallied 17 points

“I think that was a great game,” Jones said. “And I’m looking forward to playing Pitt the most if they end up winning.”

Zoo Crew – formerly The Untouchables – returns to TBT for the first time since 2018 under a different name. For some, a matchup against Zoo Crew in the second round will be the first taste of the WVU-Pitt rivalry that is re-emerging of recent after a brief hiatus following NCAA conference realignment.

“It’s great,” Nathan Adrian said. “I never got to play Pitt in college, and it’s always good to play Marshall, so I don’t really care which one we play.”

Like Best Virginia, Zoo Crew boosted its roster with players that led their collegiate teams to the NCAA Tournament in 2022. Greg Elliot, Nelly Cummings and Nike Sibande are all members of Pitt’s 2022 NCAA Tournament team that will suit up for Zoo Crew during TBT. Gilbert Brown, Pitt’s director of player and alumni development, is also on the staff.

Best Virginia will first have to secure a win over DuBois Dream in the first round on July 25 at 7 p.m. ET at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia. Herd That and Zoo Crew will play immediately following Best Virginia’s game.

The winners of each game will meet in the Round of 32 on July 27 at 7 p.m. ET in Wheeling.