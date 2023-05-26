MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — All active West Virginia University football season ticket holders and 2023 Mountaineer Athletic Club (MAC) members can now log in to their accounts at WVUGAME.com to request priority mini-package and single-game tickets for home and away games.



Requests will be taken online only and no printed forms will be mailed. The priority deadline to request tickets is June 23.

Pricing for this exclusive group that supports Mountaineer Athletics will be the Tier 4 price, regardless of seating location. To see the tiered pricing chart for mini-packages and single-tickets for home games, CLICK HERE. Due to high demand, the Pitt home game on Sept. 16 is only available through the Gold and Blue mini-packages at this time. Mini-packages can be purchased using the “Pick Your Own (PYO)” seat map at WVUGAME.com. Single-game game sales also are available now. Seat locations for single-game purchases will be allocated to the best available seat location after the June 23 deadline and before the public on-sale beginning in July.

Ticket requests also will be available for the Mountaineers’ six road contests. Due to limited inventory, tickets for the away game at Penn State will be by request only. Orders will be fulfilled based on MAC priority status. Should your ticket request be fulfilled your card on file will be charged. In the event your ticket request is not fulfilled, you will be notified, and no payment will be processed. Priority request limits are as follows: Summit Level – 8 tickets, Mountaineer Scholar – 6, Gold Scholar – 6, Blue Scholar – 4, Champion – 4, Director – 2, Captain – 2, Gold – 2 , Blue – 2, Buckskin – 2, Musket – 2 and Non-MAC Season Ticket Holders – 2.

Tickets in the Penn State allotment are $150 for upper level endzone sections NDU-NLU.

All requests are subject to availability and are evaluated and filled based on MAC annual giving levels and priority points rank within each level. Ticket supplies may be limited, and requests are not guaranteed. Ticket order requests for the Penn State game will be placed on a deferred payment plan. Payment will be processed after seats have been allocated following the June 23 deadline. Payments for all other games will be processed immediately.

Mountaineer fans interested in accessing this priority offering are encouraged to make any new or additional MAC annual fund contributions at WVUMAC.com in order to maximize priority in the allocation process.

MAC members and season ticket holders can request single game tickets by logging into their account at WVUGAME.com/MyAccount, then click ‘Football’ to have access to request tickets.

After the priority process is complete, remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public in July.