What we learned from West Virginia’s win vs. Towson – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast WVU football took care of business in its 65-7 victory over Towson, earning win No. 1 on the year, and gaining some confidence heading into the rivalry showdown vs. Virginia Tech. On this edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, hosts Nick Farrell and Ryan Decker react to what they saw in the blowout win.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It took a few weeks, but West Virginia football has earned a victory.

Head coach Neal Brown was in a much better mood after his team trounced Towson 65-7 on Saturday. The Mountaineers showed marked improvement on defense and scored on each of its 10 drives, while several of its young prospects got quality minutes of live action.

“These types of games are important. I know sometimes you’ll ask why play these types of games, but for the morale of your football team, they’re really important,” Brown said. “We were able to sub about three-quarters of the way into the second quarter. We were able to play a lot of guys. There’s probably some guys that showed up in that third or fourth quarter that put some stuff on film that may warrant more playing time.”

Here’s what Brown had to say after the victory:

On the bounce-back win…

WVU’s winless start produced a lot of backlash on social media.

That adversity and the subsequent response was tough for Brown and his staff to get over. The players, he said, can generally get over things in “about 48 hours” on the other hand.

Social media makes things a little different, though.

“I can tune out social media. They can’t. That’s how they live,” Brown said. “They see all the negativity earlier in the week. They understand. They have a job to do. We really stressed how to overcome things, and it’s about working.”

Brown said the staff made a point to teach the team about overcoming that kind of adversity.

“They put in the work, and they were able to reap the benefits tonight,” Brown said. “We have to continue to grow off of that, especially when we go down to Blacksburg.”

On the defense…

West Virginia’s defense was clearly marked for improvement after WVU’s loss to Kansas, and it came back on Saturday and pitched a shutout of the Tigers (save, of course, an early special teams touchdown.).

Brown was pleased with the “bounce back game” and said it was the product of a week’s worth of hard work.

“They played more up to the level that we’re expecting, not that we’ve arrived by any means,” Brown said. “It’s the level we played at against Pitt with the same determination, same grit, and resilience and all those types of things. They did a nice job there, and they got a takeaway which is something we needed to do.”

On the offense…

Beside the 65-point game, Brown was happy with one stat from his offense in particular.

“Offensively, zero turnovers are the main thing we’re looking for,” he said.

WVU got that type of performance and finished with a perfect game — 10 drives, 10 scores, zero punts.

The offense did that by committee. JT Daniels led the offense through the middle part of the second quarter before Garrett Greene took over for a couple of drives. Will “Goose” Crowder and Nicco Marchiol each led a series as well, punctuating them both with touchdown passes.

“[I’m] really pleased that we could get four guys in at quarterback,” Brown said. “[We’ve] been working

with Nicco a lot on developmental stuff so he’s had a ton of reps in the last three weeks since the season started.”