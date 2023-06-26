MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU interim head men’s basketball coach Josh Eilert and director of athletics Wren Baker addressed the media for the first time on Monday since the university’s announcement to hand the reigns of the basketball program to Eilert in an interim role.

Some burning questions were answered, while others were kept under wraps for the sake of confidentiality. Here are the main takeaways from Monday’s press conference.

What makes Eilert a good candidate?

Eilert met with the hiring committee over Zoom Friday in the same manner as every other candidate, whether they were on-campus or not. On Saturday, he met with Baker and university president Gordon Gee for several hours. During those meetings, he impressed various levels of WVU leadership.

“He is the type of human being that you want leading young people, and the type of person that you want to work with,” Baker said. “He has incredible integrity. I was very impressed with him during this process.”

Baker also referenced Eilert’s loyalty to the university after staying in Morgantown in an assistant’s capacity for more than 15 years.

“He also has a great basketball mind,” Baker said. “As we talked to various people in-and-around the program, it had been clear he had been given a tremendous amount of responsibility over his time at WVU. He knows every aspect of the program, having served in basketball operations and as our video coordinator before being named assistant coach.”

What does “interim” mean, and what will happen with a future coaching search?

Based on a ticking clock and the disadvantageous timing of the coaching search, Baker said he decided to choose the route of an interim head coach with many prime candidates unavailable at this time of the year.

“We really started two parallel tracks,” he said. “One was for the permanent head coach, and the other was for an interim head coach. On the interim side, we were willing to consider outside candidates, but we were also very confident that we had some very good candidates inside our program.”

Baker also says he will resume the permanent head coach search at the end of the season. He mentioned that Eilert will have an opportunity to work himself into consideration for the role. WVU will continue using the TurnkeyZRG search firm to aid in the process.

Eilert’s goals for the coming weeks

WVU’s interim coach inherits a full plate of duties and responsibilities.

At the top of the list: retaining the personnel on a roster constructed by former head coach Bob Huggins — one that features a top-five transfer class in the country.

Some players on that roster have already entered the transfer portal. One of those players, Tre Mitchell, has announced that he will transfer to Kentucky.

But Eilert thinks it isn’t too late to salvage the rest of the relationships, and he has already begun that work.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty in their [lives] right now,” Eilert said. “There are a lot of options in their lives. The biggest message I have, and that our staff has, is that we care about [the players]. We want to reassure them that this is a great place for them, and it is a great place for them…We’ve got something special. We have a special group of individuals. we have a special administration. We have a special staff, and we can do something really, really neat here.”

Contract Details

Towards the end of Monday’s press conference, Baker revealed the basics of Eilert’s amended contract since taking on the interim head coaching role.

Eilert’s contract is now revised to 10 months with a salary of $1.5 million. The agreement will keep Eilert as interim head coach through the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at which time Baker will once again begin a national search for WVU’s next permanent men’s basketball head coach.