MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU women’s basketball is just six days away, and the Mark Kellogg era is nearly here.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Kellogg’s final media session before his team’s season opener Tuesday night against Loyola (Md.) in Morgantown.

JJ Quinerly status update

When Kellogg’s team was recognized on the field during WVU football’s game against Oklahoma State in October, WVU star guard JJ Quinerly was wearing a walking boot. Kellogg offered more clarity Wednesday.

“She’s coming back from that injury,” he said. “I mean, we think she’ll be available next Tuesday. We we’re working back, but yeah. It was an ankle [injury] she got in a practice a little while ago, so she’s missed a little bit of time, but I think the expectation is she’ll be back here pretty soon.”

Quinerly (14.5 points, 4.2 rebounds per game in 2022-23) did not participate in either of the team’s two secret scrimmages.

Scrimmage notes

Kellogg was short on details when talking about the team’s two secret scrimmages that occurred over the last few weeks, but he noted there were as many teaching points as there were impressive sequences from his team.

“We shot it well, defended well,” he said. “[We] didn’t shoot it well at times, [and] didn’t defend well [at times], but through it all, I thought we were actually pretty consistent.”

“For end of October [or] early-November now, like okay, I think we’re in a solid place that we can build on,” he added.

Waiver updates

As of Wednesday, guards Ashala Moseberry and Ainhoa Holzer are not eligible for the Mountaineers’ opener against Loyola (Md.) in Morgantown Tuesday night. Both Moseberry and Holzer were required to submit transfer waivers for eligibility this offseason.

“Moseberry got denied on the first one, so we’re in the appeal process with Moseberry, and [we are] still waiting on the initial Holzer [waiver],” Kellogg said.

As for a timeline on each waiver, Kellogg admitted that he is in the dark.

“We would like to get a resolution,” he said. “I think it’s probably coming sooner rather than later, but that timeline doesn’t always match up with our timeline.”