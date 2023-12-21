MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A lot has happened in Wren Baker’s first year as the director of athletics at West Virginia University.

There have been many highs, including an eight-win regular season in football, a regular season conference championship in baseball and a College Cup appearance in men’s soccer.

But Baker has also faced plenty of challenges, both publicly and behind the scenes, over the last calendar year.

During a media conference Thursday, he reflected on his first year at WVU.

On handling a difficult first year

Baker, who often keeps his media engagements light-hearted, admitted that he’s lost some weight during a “crazy first year” on the job.

“I’ve lost a little weight, but part of the deal is, if every time you go to eat, your phone rings with some kind of crazy thing happening, you don’t eat as much,” he said.

Though that sentence may have been delivered like a punchline, it really does summarize the last several months at WVU.

Since March, Baker notably has led three coaching searches, including a men’s basketball search sparked by the resignation and retirement of hall of famer Bob Huggins. He watched a major court case unfold here in West Virginia, the result of which has reverberated throughout the NCAA and impacted multi-time transfers across the nation. He created a succession plan for WVU baseball as skipper Randy Mazey prepares to retire after the 2024 season. And he has watched the Big 12 Conference expand while another Power 5 conference, the Pac-12, crumbles.

That’s quite the year for any AD, let alone one who’s a rookie at the Power 5 level.

While Baker think he and his staff dealt with “five or six years” worth of challenges in 2023, he remains grateful for the opportunity.

“I always tend to look at the positive aspect of things,” Baker said. “And so, the challenges that we’ve been through have really given me a chance to build deeper and more meaningful relationships.”

On interim men’s basketball head coach Josh Eilert

The most challenging situation Baker has navigated is likely the one involving the men’s basketball team.

Following a tumultuous offseason that included Huggins’ departure, interim head coach Josh Eilert and the Mountaineers have a 4-7 overall record with two game remaining before the start of Big 12 play in January.

After everything that transpired, Baker knew this season would be tough for any coach, let alone one like Eilert, who had no previous head coaching experience.

“I always knew that the challenge was great, and I told coach Eilert that,” Baker said. “I think I told him, at one of our last meetings, ‘I almost feel guilty putting you in this position, because I know how hard it’s going to be.”

The WVU roster features just four returners from last year’s NCAA Tournament squad. The majority of the players are transfers. Getting that roster to mesh and perform was always going to be a “monumental job,” according to Baker.

He’s waiting for the remainder of the season to play out before evaluating Eilert and the rest of the coaching staff.

“My goal is to do a pretty thorough review of each of our programs at the end of the year. In terms of men’s basketball, they’ve only played a third of their games, so they still have two-thirds of the season left,” Baker said. “It has certainly been a season that’s full of challenges. I’ve been clear that coach Eilert’s handled most if not all of those challenges well, and he’ll have my full support throughout this season, and at the conclusion of the season, we’ll decide where we go from there.”

On eligibility for multi-time transfers

Earlier this month, a high-profile court hearing in West Virginia involving WVU guard RaeQuan Battle resulted in a significant — and, for now, temporary — change to the NCAA’s rules on eligibility for multi-time undergraduate transfers.

A West Virginia judge issued a temporary restraining order against the NCAA, forbidding the association from employing its rules on eligibility for multi-time transfers, thus allowing Battle and more than 100 other Division I men’s basketball players to compete this season. The NCAA’s rules on multi-time transfers are now suspended until a full trial takes place.

Baker said he’s “generally supportive” of regulations on transfers, noting that their general purpose is to ensure student-athletes graduate on time.

“If over four years of eligibility, you’re transferring multiple times, that makes it really difficult to get a degree and a quality education,” he said.

But he agrees that the current process, which involves meeting subjective criteria to obtain a waiver as a multi-time transfer, isn’t working.

“We either should have had no waivers, or an objective criteria where you either meet it or you don’t, but it’s not a subjective process,” Baker said. “We’ll see what happens in court. The NCAA may lose the ability to put on any regulators, and we’ll see how that happens, but my hope would be that there’s not a subjective process involved.”

More clarity on the future of transfer procedures and eligibility rules for multi-time transfers will likely come in 2024.

A new subdivision in college football?

In a letter sent to Division I member institutions earlier this month, NCAA president Charlie Baker outlined his proposal for a new subdivision. In this proposed new subdivision, student-athletes could be paid via trust funds and enter into name, image and likeness licensing deals with their schools, all while continuing to compete against other Division I programs.

Wren Baker joked that the current model for Division I athletics is “insane,” but he also knows that creating a new and better model would require cooperation from more than 350 member institutions and the commissioners of every conference.

Though plenty of changes have unfolded in recent years, a change this big would require cooperation on a scale that’s rarely seen.

But, he does think the future of college athletics must include revenue sharing in some capacity.

“I think he [Charlie Baker] wanted to get a discussion point out there that shows what we could do. His plan is Title IX compliant, but would require some antitrust protection,” Wren Baker said. “I do think it’s fair that we should be challenged to provide more benefits to student-athletes, and I’m supportive of that. I just don’t have a great answer for how you do that with all the regulations that exist today.”

WVU’s director of athletics also noted that he remains confident in the school’s positioning in the Big 12 and as one of the premier national brands in college athletics.

“We may have less than 2 million people, but we are West Virginia’s Dallas Cowboys,” Wren Baker said. “And so, of those 1.8 million people, 1.6 million are following every possession.”