MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia junior guard JJ Quinerly was voted the Big 12 Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.

The Norfolk, Virginia native averaged 23.5 points, 7.0 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 5.0 steals across two contests for the Mountaineers. She scored over 20 points for the third and fourth straight games this season, helping WVU to wins over No. 25 Penn State and Delaware State.

She opened the week on Dec. 6, with 22 points helping WVU to an 83-65 win over Penn State. She added four rebounds and three steals.

Quinerly closed out the week with a double-double, scoring a season-high 25 points and a career-high 12 assists in a 107-43 win over Delaware State. She approached a quadruple-double, adding eight rebounds and seven steals in the win. She led the Mountaineers in all four categories.

She is just the second player in NCAA DI history since the 1999 season to reach the stat line in a game. It is the second double-double of her career and the second most points of her career. Her steals in the game are the second most by any Big 12 player this year and tied third for most assists by a player in the conference.

It is the first Player of the Week honor of her career, having been awarded Freshman of the Week one time in 2022.

The honor is the first from WVU since Madisen Smith received the honor on March 6, 2023. Quinerly is the 11th player in program history to be named the Big 12 Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.