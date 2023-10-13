MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Junior guard JJ Quinerly, fifth-year senior guard Jayla Hemingway and redshirt junior guard Kyah Watson, along with head coach Mark Kellogg, will represent the West Virginia University women’s basketball team at the 2023 Big 12 Conference Media Day on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Tuesday’s event will be streamed on Big 12 Now, with Kellogg and Quinerly scheduled to join the broadcast between 11:46-11:58 a.m. ET.

Additionally, a Q&A session with Kellogg, Quinerly, Hemingway and Watson will take place at 11:30-11:40 a.m. Their day wraps up with one-on-one interview sessions which will take place for 30 minutes beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

More sessions will also take place on Tuesday in Kansas City, including interviews with SiriusXM, WBD Sports, Big 12 Kid Reporter, BYU.tv, Sprouts and other local and national media outlets.

West Virginia begins its 2023-24 campaign on Tuesday, Nov. 7, when the Mountaineers play host to Loyola Maryland at the WVU Coliseum. Tipoff against the Greyhounds is set for 7 p.m. ET.