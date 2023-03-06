MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sophomore guard JJ Quinerly and fifth-year senior guard Madisen Smith of the West Virginia University women’s basketball team have been named to the 2022-23 All-Big 12 teams, the conference announced on Monday.

Quinerly headlines this year’s selections and was named to the All-Big 12 First Team and the All-Big 12 Defensive Team. She is joined by Smith who was named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.



Of note, Quinerly was one of four players to be unanimously tabbed a first-team selection, joining Iowa State’s Ashley Joens, Kansas’ Taiyanna Jackson and Oklahoma’s Madi Williams.



A native of Norfolk, Virginia, Quinerly becomes the 12th Mountaineer to be named to the league’s first team and the first since Esmery Martinez accomplished the feat during the 2021 season. Quinerly is just the seventh Mountaineer to be a unanimous selection.

Additionally, she is just the sixth Mountaineer to be named to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team and the first since Lanay Montgomery collected her second straight honor in 2017.



This season, Quinerly has been one of two Mountaineers to play and start all 29 games. The sophomore guard has averaged a team-leading 14.2 points and 2.1 steals. She adds 2.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game, which are the second and third most on the team.



A native of Greenville, South Carolina, Smith’s honorable mention accolade marks the second straight season she has been an honorable mention. It marks the 13th time a Mountaineer has collected the honor.

Additionally, Smith was selected to the Big 12’s All-Freshman Team in 2019.



In her career, Smith has played in 140 games, including 135 starts, both are the second most in the history of the program. During her five seasons at WVU, she has amassed 1,278 points, 513 assists, 333 rebounds and 162 steals. She also has finished in double figures 58 times while her 4,524 minutes played are the second most in program history.



This season, Smith has averaged 14.0 points, 1.3 steals and a team-best 4.3 assists per game. The senior guard is coming off a career-best 30 points in a 63-52 win over Baylor on March 4. She added eight rebounds and seven assists, marking the first time a WVU player reached that stat line in a single game.