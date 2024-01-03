The NFL announced its players of the week from Week 17, and former WVU football cornerback Rasul Douglas took home the award for AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Douglas earned NFC Player of the Week honors for his Week 12 performance in 2021 with the Green Bay Packers, but this is his first AFC Defensive Player of the Week nod. He recorded two interceptions for the Buffalo Bills this past weekend in their 27-21 win over the New England Patriots.

The first pick came midway through the first quarter. Douglas picked off a pass from Bailey Zappe at the 24-yard line that set up the go-ahead touchdown for the Bills.

Three New England possessions later, Douglas intercepted Zappe once again.

Douglas made a fantastic diving play to initially make the catch for the interception before finding pay dirt for his third pick-six of his career. The former Mountaineer corner also returned interceptions for touchdowns on back-to-back games for the Green Bay Packers in 2021.

In addition to his two interceptions, Douglas tallied a pair of tackles and another defended pass to give him a total of three Sunday. This was his second two-interception day since joining Buffalo earlier this season. His first came on November 19 against the New York Jets.

In 14 games this season, Douglas has five interceptions and 14 passes defended. He also has three fumble recoveries and 61 total tackles. He was traded to the Bills along with a 2024 fifth-round pick from the Packers in exchange for a 2024 third-round pick in Week 9 of this season. Since the trade, he leads the NFL in takeaways.

His performance against the Patriots garnered national attention from the media, including a shoutout from NFL powerhouse-brother duo Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce on their podcast, “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.”

“Rasul played with me in Philadelphia and our teammates for a long time,” Jason Kelce said. “He was a locker room favorite. Awesome guy, and it’s been great to see him flourish in the Bills defense.”