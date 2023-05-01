MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – One of WVU’s deepest position rooms has lost its veteran presence as running back Tony Mathis has announced he is entering the transfer portal.

“This decision was the toughest because of the guys I had next to me on and off the field. The bond and love I have for y’all is forever,” he wrote.

According to his IG, #WVU RB Tony Mathis has entered the transfer portal.



He was the leading rusher in 2022 with 562 yards and five TDs. pic.twitter.com/FqzgyNhmDU — Anjelica Trinone (@AnjelicaTrinone) May 1, 2023

Mathis started all 10 games he played last season and was the Mountaineers’ leading rusher with 562 yards and five touchdowns. He eclipsed 100 yards in two games.

The redshirt junior was named Big 12 Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against Baylor. He had a career-high day against the Bears with 163 rushing yards on 22 carries and a pair of TDs.

Mathis amassed 943 rushing yards and six scores over his four-year career in Morgantown.

He was the running back room leader as he had the most game experience.

CJ Donaldson is now the top returner at the position in terms of stats as he racked up 526 yards and a team-high eight touchdowns through seven games before suffering a season-ending injury against TCU.

Mathis will graduate from WVU this month and have two years of eligibility remaining as a grad transfer.