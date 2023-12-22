WVU men’s basketball started the 2023-24 season with a strong showing on the glass, finishing with 46 rebounds in a win over Missouri State. As the Mountaineers enter their 12th game of the season, that average has dropped to 37 rebounds per game.

Through the first seven games, Josh Eilert’s team finished with the rebounding advantage. It’s now been outrebounded in its last four games.

“I continue to tell these guys [that] if we don’t rebound, we’re not going to win,” Eilert said after Wednesday’s loss to Radford. “We were minus-eight in that category and gave up 12 offensive rebounds, and those are things we can fix. We can fix that with effort, with attitude and a little bit of want. We have to sure that up if we are going to be a good team.”

That game was also the Mountaineers’ first without their leading rebounder Jesse Edwards. He was averaging 8.7 per game before suffering a wrist injury against UMass. He had a successful surgery on Wednesday and is expected to miss the next four weeks.

Now, WVU’s leading rebounders are guard Quinn Slazinski and forward Josiah Harris with an average of 5.3 and 5.0 respectively. RaeQuan Battle jumps into that category after pulling down six in his WVU debut.

Slazinski, Akok Akok and Noah Farrakhan tied for the team lead with seven rebounds in the one-point loss to Radford. The Highlanders finished with a 46-38 advantage on the glass.

“Noah is the smallest guy on the floor and he’s got seven rebounds. He seems to have the want to. I used him as an example at halftime. He was tenacious about helping us rebound and that’s the smallest guy I’ve got,” Eilert said. “Pat [Suemnick] gave me 17 minutes. I got 17 minutes out of you, you are the biggest strongest guy on the floor and gave me one rebound. So, everybody just has to get two or three more. That’s just the way it is. It has to be a team effort.”

Most of WVU’s boards are coming on the defensive end with an average of 29.6 per game. That number puts it in the middle of the Big 12 in that category. However, it ranks at the bottom of the league on the opposite end with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game. The only team that has less in that area is Kansas. The Mountaineers haven’t hit double-digit offensive boards in their last four games.

“We have more accountability in practice with more numbers so there is punishment for not doing the right things rather than us just coaching them through it,” Eilert said. “

WVU closes out its nonconference home slate on Saturday when it hosts Toledo at 1 p.m. on ESPN+.