MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After one of the best seasons in WVU baseball history, it was inevitable that multiple Mountaineer veterans would hear their name called in the 2023 MLB Draft. By the draft’s conclusion, two familiar WVU players and an inbound transfer were selected.

Players who were selected in the draft have until 11:59 p.m. ET on July 31 to sign their contracts or finalize their return to school.

Here is how WVU players fared in the 2023 MLB Draft:

Reed, the lanky junior fireballer, successfully transitioned from a starting pitcher to a closer this season and became a dominant force for the Mountaineers. He went 2-1 with seven saves and a 2.61 earned run average this season. His ERA was even better in Big 12 play, an impressive 1.76.

Across 38.0 innings on the mound, the Marietta, Georgia, native struck out 60 batters, and held Big 12 hitters to a minuscule .167 batting average.

He was the fourth Big 12 player to be selected in the draft.

Barry earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors for WVU this spring in his junior season. He was one of three players (Barry – Tevin Tucker – Dayne Leonard) to start all 60 games in 2023 for the Mountaineers.

In three seasons at WVU, he hit .282 with 14 homers, 76 RBIs, 34 doubles, five triples, 44 stolen bases and a .371 on-base percentage.

Barnhart excelled as a reliever at DII Hillsdale College with the ability to pitch in long-relief situations as well as saving games as a closer. In 20 relief appearances last season, Barnhart (5-1) fanned 61 batters in 43.2 innings of work as he saw his velocity increase from his sophomore season.

After going undrafted in this week’s MLB Draft, Landon Wallace signed a free-agent contract with the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday evening.

Wallace played his first season at WVU this spring as a junior after spending two years at Nevada. It did not take him long to get comfortable, as he finished the season with 11 home runs, a .312 batting average, 11 doubles, two triples and a 1.013 OPS while converting from a first baseman to an outfielder. He was awarded Second Team All-Big 12 honors.

Other undrafted Mountaineers