MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A pair of Mountaineer pitchers will take the diamond for the inaugural MLB Draft League Prospect Game on Wednesday night.

Carlson Reed and Kevin Dowdell were two of five players picked to represent the West Virginia Black Bears. The WVU duo will play on Team Trembley at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. Another former Mountaineer and Black Bears head coach David Carpenter will join them as the team’s pitching coach.

After beginning the year in the starting lineup, Reed became one of the top relievers in the Big 12 Conference this season. He finished with seven saves, tied for the third-highest total in WVU baseball history. The junior flamethrower also posted a career-best 2.61 ERA, and racked up 60 strikeouts in 38 innings pitched.

Reed is rated as one of the top 200 prospects for this year’s MLB Draft and participated in the MLB Draft Combine last month alongside WVU commit Chase Meyer.

Dowdell, a two-way player, spent the past two seasons as a Mountaineer. He saw action in 29 games as a hitter and 11 as a pitcher. On the mound, had a 4.50 ERA while striking out seven in 6.0 innings.

The MLB Draft League Prospect Game features 25 players per roster. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 5.