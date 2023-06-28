According to a report by USA Today’s Mike Scotto late Tuesday night, former West Virginia guard Jevon Carter has declined his player option for the upcoming season, and is set to become an unrestricted free agent. He was later added to NBA.com’s list of free agent players who played for the Milwaukee Bucks this past season.

Carter was due to make $2.239 million for the 2023-24 season with Milwaukee. He will now test the open market in the offseason for the first time in his career.

The 27-year-old guard has played parts of two seasons with Milwaukee. He signed with the Bucks in February 2022 after being waived by the Brooklyn Nets.

Carter arguably enjoyed his most NBA success during his one-and-a-half-year run with Milwaukee. He averaged a career-best 7.6 points per game with the Bucks.

This past year was Carter’s best in the Association. He averaged a personal single-season-high 8.0 points per contest. He also averaged career-bests in shooting percentage and three-pointers per game, as well as in assists, rebounds, and steals per game.

Carter entered the NBA as a second-round pick of the Memphis Grizzlies in 2018 after a stellar career with West Virginia. His 1,758 career points rank as the eighth-most in WVU men’s basketball history, and his 330 steals are the most by any player in the history of the program. Carter also ranks second on the program’s all-time assists list.

Carter has played for four teams — Memphis, Phoenix, Brooklyn, and Milwaukee — during his five years in the NBA.

Free agency in the NBA gets underway on Friday, June 30 at 6 p.m. ET.