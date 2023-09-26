Every West Virginia fan who is of age remembers just how explosive and, at times, unstoppable the dynamic duo of Geno Smith and Tavon Austin were.

Austin’s speed led to the phrase “not even in a phone booth,” meaning the shifty pass catcher could elude defensive players even in the tightest spaces. Smith’s big arm put him in the upper echelon of West Virginia quarterback history (a debate that still rages to this day).

It’s possible the dynamic duo could be reuniting in the NFL.

According to reports from ESPN’s Field Yates and others, Austin was in Seattle on Tuesday working out with the Seahawks. Smith is Seattle’s starting quarterback. The two former Mountaineers had worked out together at least once in the offseason.

Austin last appeared in the NFL in 2021, when he played seven games with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Over his nine-year NFL career, Austin has tallied 244 receptions for 2,239 yards and 16 touchdowns. He has also rushed for 1,361 yards and 10 scores, and has nearly 2,000 return yards and three touchdowns on special teams.

Austin had signed with the Houston Roughnecks in the XFL earlier in July.

Austin and Smith were inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame last year, along with teammate Stedman Bailey.

Smith was named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year last season. He led the NFL in completion percentage (69.8), was among the league’s best in passing yards (4,282) and touchdowns (30), and led the NFL when going deep last season.

Smith landed on the NFL Top 100 list entering this season.