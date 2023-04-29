Bryce Ford-Wheaton is headed to the National Football League.

Ford-Wheaton, who played fives seasons with the West Virginia football team, has reportedly signed as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants. The signing was first reported by ESPN and The Athletic.

The former Mountaineer went unselected through the NFL Draft, but it didn’t take him long to catch on with a team.

Ford-Wheaton becomes the second person in his family to get a shot at the NFL. His grandfather, Garrett Ford Sr., was a third-round pick in the 1968 NFL Draft.

The 6-3 wide receiver racked up 143 receptions in his Mountaineer career. That’s good enough for the 12th most in program history. Ford-Wheaton also ranks 15th in career receiving touchdowns with 15, and 18th in WVU history with 1,867 receiving yards.

A second team All-Big 12 selection this past season, Ford-Wheaton caught a career-high 62 passes for 675 yards this past season. He also more than doubled his career touchdown total, making seven trips to paydirt during the 2022 season.

Ford-Wheaton appeared to greatly help his draft stock while at the NFL Combine in March. His vertical jump topped all wideouts in Indianapolis, and he performed well in other drills and interviews, as well. Despite his Combine performance, Ford-Wheaton felt slept on entering the draft.

Ford-Wheaton tweeted, “We’re all good over here! It’s a marathon not a sprint! Excited for the next chapter let’s go!!” after not being selected in the draft.

He was free to sign with any of the 32 NFL teams, and it appears he is headed to The Big Apple, where he will join former Mountaineers David Sills V and Mark Glowinski.