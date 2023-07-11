MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The highest rated player in Randy Mazey’s 2023 recruiting class will officially play for the Mountaineers next spring after previously being tabbed as an MLB Draft prospect.

Chase Meyer announced in a Twitter post Tuesday that he is committed to pitching for the Mountaineers.

Meyer, a native of Canton, Georgia, was not selected in the first 10 rounds of the 2023 MLB Draft. He participated in the 2023 MLB Draft Combine last month in Phoenix alongside WVU reliever Carlson Reed, who was selected in the fourth round by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.

Meyer finished his high school career at Combine Academy, a boarding school located 35 miles outside of Charlotte, North Carolina. The 6-foot-2-inch, 175-pound right-handed pitcher was ranked as the No. 6 overall player in the Tar Heel State when he was announced with the rest of WVU’s incoming recruiting class.

With a fastball that can reach into the mid-90s, a fade-away changeup that dives out of a left-handed hitter’s swing path, and a slider that can peak at more than 3,300 RPM, Meyer was highly rated and highly recruited as a high school player.

He currently lives in Morgantown and has spent time with the WVU team.

The final 10 rounds of the draft will take place Tuesday afternoon. Should he get selected, he has until 11:59 p.m. ET on July 31 to sign his contract if he changes his mind and decides to join a professional club.