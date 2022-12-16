MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It appears Jose Perez won’t debut for West Virginia until the 2022-23 season.

The NCAA denied Perez’s transfer waiver on Friday, which prevents the senior guard from suiting up for the Mountaineers this campaign. Instead, the NCAA granted Perez an additional year of eligibility.

WVU plans to appeal this decision.

Perez transferred to West Virginia shortly before the season began from Manhattan after the Jaspers fired coach Steve Masiello on Oct. 25. Perez was entering his second year with the Jaspers after averaging 18.9 points, 4.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game as a junior.

The Bronx, New York native has been unable to even practice with the team since enrolling at WVU on Nov. 17. He has been able to utilize team facilities and work on his shot, but besides sitting on the bench during home games, he has not participated in team activities.

The wait for a response from the NCAA has been difficult for both Perez and his team. Huggins indicated throughout the season that he had very little idea of the waiver’s status, and affirmed this notion on Friday, shortly before receiving the news.

“We are disappointed by the news that we received this afternoon from the NCAA,” said WVU coach Bob Huggins. “All of Mountaineer Basketball is hurting for Jose. We plan to appeal this decision.”