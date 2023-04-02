MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University rowing team’s opening weekend at the Sunshine State Invitational was highlighted by the two varsity eight boats, both of whom raced well in their first 2K action of the season.

“Our crews raced well overall in their first 2k action of the season, particularly the varsity eights. Racing conditions for the eights were great both days providing opportunities to get a good assessment of how we’re moving our boats at this time of the year. I’m particularly happy about the adjustments they implemented from heats to finals to put together more complete races on day two.”

The race was held at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida, with the following order of Racing:1v8, 2v8, 3v8, 1v4 and 2v4. There were perfect conditions for the Varsity 8 event, as a building direct tailwind took shape throughout the morning, from 3 to 14 mph.

“The fours raced in windier, choppy conditions than the eights, yet maintained their composure in what was for many, their first ever 2,000-meter race. They raced with a bit of timidity this weekend perhaps reflecting their youthfulness, but we expect this group to make significant gains as we progress through the season.”

The 2V8+ crew finished third in the petite finals, 2V4+ boat finished fourth in the petite finals, and the 1V4+ and 1V8+ boats both finished fifth in their respective petite finals.

Racing Lineups

1V4 – Grace Terlion (c), Bailey South, Emma Higgins, Adriana Hogan, Avery Burris

2V4 – Grace Holliday (c), Courtney Wright, Ashlynn Skeba, Sophia Gavril, Samantha Gamarra

1V8 – Emily DeGlopper (c), Anna Gall, Ryleigh Williams, Katherine Capitan, Ashlea Clark, Laurna Atkins, Violet Hewett, Maxine Cassell, Lydia Nicolai

2V8 – Sydney Van Auken (c), Michaela Pulick, Samantha Perro, Helena Radford, Alexandra Farron, Grace Cronen, Kaira Niedoba, Abigail Yingling, Ally Fisher

Results

Day 1 Heats

Day 2 Finals