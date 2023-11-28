MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s basketball game against St. Bonaventure on Saturday, Dec. 2, will now tipoff at Noon at the WVU Coliseum.



If you have a ticket to the game on Saturday, it will still be good with the earlier start. For tickets to the weekend contest against the Bonnies, fans can visit the Mountaineer Ticket Office at the WVU Coliseum or by calling 1-800-WVU-GAME.



The game will air live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. For links to live stats, video, and audio, visit WVUsports.com.