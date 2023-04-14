MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – It’s been quite the week for former Mountaineer outfielder Victor Scott.

On April 5, he made the jump from the Palm Beach Cardinals, the Single-A affiliate of St. Louis, to the organization’s High-A affiliate.

In six games with the Peoria Chiefs, Scott has knocked nine hits and seven RBI. He’s also shown off his speed with seven stolen bases.

He became WVU’s single-season leader in stolen bases last season with 38.

His most productive night yet came on Thursday. At the plate, he was a perfect 2-for-2 and finished with a double, three RBI and swiped three bags.

Scott has started in center field and has been the lead-off hitter in all six appearances with the Chiefs.

He returns to action on Friday night as Peoria takes on the Milwaukee Brewers affiliate, the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.