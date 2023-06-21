Best Virginia to play in one of TBT's deepest regionals

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The Basketball Tournament (TBT) is nearly a month away, and the West Virginia Regional has become clear.

While there are some newcomers, Best Virginia does carry shared history with some of the eight regional teams, most notably Herd That, whom Best Virginia defeated in the 2022 Round of 64.

Here is a snapshot of each opposing team and their respective histories with TBT.

Sideline Cancer

College affiliation: n/a

n/a TBT Record : 14-9

: 14-9 Head Coach : Charlie Parker

: Charlie Parker Total TBT appearances : 9 (tournament-high)

: 9 (tournament-high) Seed: 2

Sideline Cancer TBT is the only team in the tournament’s history to participate in all nine TBTs. The team is operated through the Griffith Family Foundation, which strives “to take pancreatic cancer off the sideline and to the finish line for a cure,” according to its website. They have donated over $300,000 to research during their tenure.

In nine tournaments, they have posted a 14-9 record with one championship appearance in 2020. They reached the Round of 32 in 2022.

Challenge ALS: Florida

College affiliation: n/a

n/a TBT Record : 0-0

: 0-0 Head Coach : Iren Rainey

: Iren Rainey Total TBT appearances : 0 (merged Florida TNT and Challenge ALS)

: 0 (merged Florida TNT and Challenge ALS) Seed: 3

Florida TNT and Challenge ALS – two successful TBT teams in the past – are merging for TBT 2023.

Former Mountaineer Jonathon Holton opted to play with Challenge ALS: Florida over Best Virginia, the team for which he had previously played. Holton averaged 8.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per game in his final season at West Virginia.

Challenge ALS was founded by GM Sean Marshall to raise awareness for ALS. Marshall’s college roommate, Pete Frates, was the inspiration for the successful ALS Ice Bucket Challenge of years ago. Marshall started the team with the hopes of raising awareness for the cause while helping his college friend. It has blossomed into much more.

Herd That

College affiliation: Marshall

Marshall TBT Record : 4-3

: 4-3 Head Coach : Ot Elmore

: Ot Elmore Total TBT appearances : 5

: 5 Seed: 4

Ot Elmore and his brother John are two of the biggest fan-favorites in all of TBT, and they return for Herd That in 2023. John leads the team on the court as a dominant and consistent scorer, while Ot coaches and takes on a significant utility role.

Best Virginia defeated Herd That 89-79 in the 2022 Round of 32.

Zoo Crew

College affiliation: Pitt

Pitt TBT Record : 0-0

: 0-0 Head Coach : Gilbert Brown

: Gilbert Brown Total TBT appearances : 0 (3 under title of “The Untouchables”)

: 0 (3 under title of “The Untouchables”) Seed: 5

Pitt alumni are back in TBT for the first time since 2019 when they competed as The Untouchables.

Greg Elliot, Nelly Cummings and Nike Sibande are all members of Pitt’s 2022 NCAA Tournament team that will suit up for Zoo Crew during TBT. Pitt director of player and alumni development Gilbert Brown is also on-staff.

Dawg Town

College affiliation: Georgetown

Georgetown TBT Record : 0-0

: 0-0 Head Coach : n/a

: n/a Total TBT appearances : 0

: 0 Seed: 6

While it is Dawg Town’s first TBT appearance, a handful of its players made previous TBT appearances with Georgetown alumni’s former TBT team, Jack Attack, in 2019. Dawg Town player/GM Chris Wright also made a TBT appearance with DMV’s Finest.

This is also not the first time most of these players have represented Georgetown alumni, as most of the Dawg Town group also plays for DawgTalk, Georgetown’s team from the Alumni Basketball League.

Ram Nation

College affiliation: VCU

VCU TBT Record : 8-4

: 8-4 Head Coach : Jamion Christian

: Jamion Christian Total TBT appearances : 3

: 3 Seed: 7

Ram Nation returns to TBT for the first tournament since 2019.

David Shriver, a member of the 2022 Atlantic 10 champion VCU Rams, headlines the newest Ram Nation members. JeQuan Lewis also joins Ram Nation after earning a First Team All-Atlantic 10 nominee in his 2017 senior season in which he averaged 15.2 points per game.

DuBois Dream

College affiliation: n/a

n/a TBT Record : 0-3

: 0-3 Head Coach : Albert Varacallo III

: Albert Varacallo III Total TBT appearances : 4

: 4 Seed: 8

DuBois Dream is a product of owner/player Albert Varacallo III as an homage to his Western PA community and love for basketball. The team is bred from a larger minor league/youth development basketball organization that operates year-round. They will play Best Virginia in the first round.