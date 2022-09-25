MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Behind a brace from fifth-year senior forward Lauren Segalla, the West Virginia University women’s soccer team recorded a 2-0 win over Iowa State at Cyclone Sports Complex in Ames, Iowa, on Sunday afternoon.

Segalla earned her second career brace with tallies in the 66th and 73rd minutes, helping WVU (4-3-4, 1-0-1 Big 12) earn its first conference win of the season. The two-goal performance was the first for the Salisbury, Connecticut, native since last season’s matchup with Iowa State on Sept. 24, 2021, when she led the Mountaineers to a 4-0 win over the Cyclones. It also marked the first two-goal scorer for West Virginia since then-senior Isabella Sibley scored a pair of goals against Texas Tech on Oct. 17, 2021.

Sophomore forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran was credited with the assists on both goals, her second two-assist performance of the season, after she recorded a pair against Saint Joseph’s on Aug. 21. On the first goal, Heredia-Beltran dribbled the ball up the right side of the box and sent an easy ball into the box, where a tripping Segalla gave it a back-heel tap to bounce it over the falling ISU keeper and into the box.

Not 10 minutes later on the second score, Heredia-Beltran sent a high ball into the 18-yard box. It found the head of Segalla, who put a well-placed header into the top-right corner of the net to double the Mountaineer advantage.

In the final box score, West Virginia outshot Iowa State, 14-9, while it placed eight shots on goal compared to just three for the Cyclones. The Mountaineers also held a 9-3 advantage in corner kicks. Segalla paced the offensive attack with two goals, three shots and three shots on goal. Along with her pair of assists, Heredia-Beltran also fired off a trio of shots, placing one on frame.

Senior goalkeeper Kayza Massey was tested three times by the Iowa State offense, as she was up to the task to make all three saves. Sunday’s shutout marked the sixth shutout of the season for Massey and the Mountaineer defense, while it was their first since Sept. 11, against Bucknell.

Additionally, Segalla’s brace marked the Mountaineers’ 127th two-goal performance all-time. Fifth-year senior Jordan Brewster also made her 90th career start at Iowa State on Sunday, moving her into a tie with Kadeisha Buchanan for the third-most starts in program history. With the win, West Virginia improves to 11-0 all-time against the Cyclones, including 6-0 in meetings in Ames.

The Mountaineers now return to Morgantown to open their home conference slate, playing host to Kansas on Friday, Sept. 30. Kickoff at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET, and it’s Dollar Night, with tickets and select concessions available for $1.