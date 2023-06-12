MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Zach Frazier still needs to play his fourth collegiate season, but experts are already looking ahead to his status as an NFL Draft prospect.

Jim Nagy, the executive director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl, applauded Frazier and his impressive body of game film in a tweet Monday morning.

“When we visited Morgantown last fall, [WVU coaches] couldn’t say enough good things about All-Big 12 [center] Zach Frazier,” Nagy said. “Based off his football smarts and how people talk about him, it’s easy to predict that o-line coaches around [the] NFL are going to be pounding the table for [Frazier] next April.”

Frazier, a preseason All-American, returns to Morgantown with 25-straight starts at center for the Mountaineers. Of his 34 appearances in a Mountaineer uniform, 33 have been starts. He carries a junior classification thanks to the extra year of eligibility from the COVID-19-shorted 2020 season.

Both Nagy and Underdog Fantasy draft analyst Mike Renner applauded Frazier’s wrestling background as a redeeming quality to his resume. Renner mentioned that he sees Frazier as “a future NFL starter” in a separate Twitter post

He was a four-time heavyweight state-champion wrestler at Fairmont Senior High School in West Virginia, and only lost two matches in his entire career.

TCU guard Steve Avila (No. 36 overall – Rams), Minnesota center John Michael Schmitz (No. 57 overall – Giants), and Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence (No. 59 – Bills) were three linemen from the 2023 Senior Bowl to be drafted in the top 60 picks of the this year’s NFL Draft.

Every February, the top seniors who enter the NFL Draft are selected to participate in the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, for a week-long practice and competition cycle ending in college football’s most famed all-star game.

Forty-five of the top 100 selections in April’s draft competed in the Senior Bowl, while 40 percent of the entire draft class were Senior Bowl alumni.

Should Frazier receive an invitation in February, he will be the first WVU offensive lineman to play in Mobile since Colton McKivitz (No. 153 overall – 49ers) in 2020.