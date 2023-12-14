WVU guard's all-around performance in most recent contest was the latest example of why she's one of the best guards in the Big 12 Conference

The West Virginia women’s basketball program has had a long list of talented guards throughout its history. Some, like Kate Bulger, Bria Holmes and Kysre Gondrezick, have gone on to be drafted into the WNBA.

JJ Quinerly is cut from the same cloth. West Virginia’s starting guard is dynamic, to say the least. She gets it done on both ends of the court and has the goal of re-setting the program’s career steals mark.

Her impact on the Mountaineers may have never been as evident as it was Sunday afternoon. The outcome of the game against Delaware State was never in doubt. Though, just how historic Quinerly’s performance was going to be was up in the air until she was lifted from the game for the last time with five and a half minutes remaining in what became a 64-point victory.

“She’s electric. She’s still the fastest kid from zero to 100 that I’ve been around. And then also the ability to stop on a dime,” said first-year Mountaineer head coach Mark Kellogg. “But literally, like tonight, she can do it all.”

Quinerly became the first player in WVU basketball history — men’s or women’s — to tally her stat line: 25 points, 12 assists, eight rebounds, seven steals, and one block. She’s the third player on the Mountaineers roster this season to have at least seven steals in one game, but Quinerly is the first WVU women’s basketball player to record eight rebounds in addition to seven steals since Jess Harlee in 2011. A WVU men’s player hasn’t done so since 1999.

Additionally, Quinerly is only the second Mountaineer women’s player to register at least 25 points, eight rebounds and seven steals in one contest. Harry “Moo” Moore is the only men’s player to tally those numbers, and that was nearly 72 years ago. Quinerly also is the only player in the history of WVU basketball, men’s or women’s, to reach her numbers in points, assists and rebounds in the same game.

A couple notes on JJ Quinerly’s performance today.



• First @WVUWBB to ever have 25pts/12ast/8reb/7stl in one game

• 2nd double-double of her career

• 2nd most pts of her career

• T-2 most stl by any B12 WBB player this year

• T-3 most ast by any B12 WBB player this year — Ryan Decker (@RyanDecker_) December 10, 2023

A turned ankle in the third quarter likely kept Quinerly from recording just the seventh double-double in program history. That, and the severely lopsided nature of the game, may have kept her from achieving the first quadruple-double in the history of the program. Her stat line, however, was good enough to earn her Big 12 Player of the Week honors.

With four consecutive games of 20 or more points, Quinerly has upped her scoring average to 18.4 points per game — the fifth-highest in the Big 12. In fact, since being held to just two points in a frustrating performance against Charlotte on November 25, she’s averaging 22.25 points, 5.25 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and three steals per game.

While many will fixate on her scoring numbers, Quinerly is more concerned with her assist totals.

“That’s just been me all my life. I’ve always been the person to get my teammates involved. When my teammates are having fun, I’m having fun. So, just having them out there trusting in me and believing in me that I can do that,” Quinerly said.

When later asked what she would remember most from her stellar performance against Delaware State, there was no hesitation. “The assists,” she said, “honestly, I haven’t had that many assists in a long time.”

Quinerly tallying a career-high 12 assists was the number Kellogg was the most proud of, too. It’s an area of her game that he has been wanting her to take to the next level. A prolonged increase in assists will not only help Quinerly take her game to the next level and get other scorers involved, but, as Kellogg pointed out, can take some of the defensive attention and pressure off her.

Kellogg was asked after Sunday’s victory if Quinerly still wows him. Only nine games into his tenure, Kellogg said he and the coaches see a lot of her abilities in practice. However, she saves some of what she can do for game day. After all, on any given day, she alone can be worth the price of admission.

“There’s moments where you just, you’re glad she’s on your team,” said Kellogg. “It’s not coaching, it’s just a kid playing.”