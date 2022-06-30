Six members of the West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams have been named Scholar All-Americans by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) for the 2021-22 season.

Senior Camille Burt, junior Marian Tiemeier and freshman Sarah Krusinski were honored for the women’s squad, while fifth-year David Dixon, senior PJ Lenz and sophomore Justin Heimes received the recognition for the men’s team.

Dixon and Lenz and Lowe were recognized on the first team, while all three women’s team honorees and Heimes received honorable mention accolades.

“I am very proud of each of these individuals,” Mountaineer coach Vic Riggs said. “They continue to commit to both their academics and athletics, and because of that are being recognized at the highest level.”

Swimmers and divers named to the first team achieved a grade-point average (GPA) of 3.50 or higher and participated in the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships. The second team recognizes student-athletes who have similarly achieved a GPA of 3.50 and achieved a “B” time standard or participated at a diving zone qualification meet during the 2021-22 season.

Burt and Lenz earned their fourth All-America honors, while Dixon and Tiemeier earned their second. Additionally, Heimes and Krusinski both were recognized for the first time. This season, the CSCAA named 1,200 student-athletes to the Scholar All-American Team.

The Mountaineers also were recognized by the CSCAA earlier this week, as the men’s and women’s teams were named Scholar All-America Teams for the spring 2022 semester. After posting an overall team GPA of 3.5 in the spring, the women received the honor for the 29th consecutive semester. On the men’s side, the squad earned the honor for the tenth consecutive semester with a 3.3 GPA in the spring 2022 semester.

