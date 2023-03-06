MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia fifth-year senior guard Madisen Smith was voted the Big 12 Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Smith averaged 26.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and shot 53.1 percent from the field to lead the Mountaineers to two victories. Against Oklahoma State, the Greenville, South Carolina native scored 22 points, while making 8 of her 14 field goal attempts in the 71-67 victory. The senior guard had a career-high 30 points at Baylor, leading WVU to a 63-52 win. She added eight rebounds and seven assists in the game.

It is the first Player of the Week honor of her career, having been awarded Freshman of the Week three times in 2019.

The honor is the first from WVU since Kysre Gondrezick received the honor on Feb. 1, 2021. Smith is the 10th player in program history to be named the Big 12 Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.