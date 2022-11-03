A former Mountaineer was the top offensive player in the NFC during October.

The NFL announced Thursday morning that Seattle quarterback Geno Smith is the NFC Offensive Player of the Month.

Smith has continued to thrive as the starting QB for the Seahawks this season. He completed 69.4 percent of his passes through five games last month, amassing 1,207 passing yards and 10 total touchdowns.

Additionally, his 66.6 QBR ranks first among NFC quarterbacks this season, as well as fourth among all quarterbacks in the the NFL.

The Seahawks went 4-1 in October and have won three in a row. They currently lead the NFC West.

Smith and the Seahawks return to action Sunday against the Cardinals in an important divisional contest. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET.