What we learned from West Virginia’s win vs. Towson – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast WVU football took care of business in its 65-7 victory over Towson, earning win No. 1 on the year, and gaining some confidence heading into the rivalry showdown vs. Virginia Tech. On this edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, hosts Nick Farrell and Ryan Decker react to what they saw in the blowout win.

West Virginia fans, Reese Smith needs your support.

His catch in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s dominant victory over Towson not only was one of the best plays of the game, but is among the best plays of the day throughout the Big 12 Conference.

Smith and his twisting catch along the sideline are up for the Big 12’s Old Trapper Smokin’ Play of the Week.

The social media poll for the conference’s best play of Week 3 will close Monday afternoon.

Smith finished the contest with three receptions for 35 yards, almost all of which came on his impressive 30-yard grab.

Smith, a sophomore, has recorded six catches for 46 yards this season.

His impressive catch in the fourth quarter came immediately after what would’ve been a first-down catch by Smith was negated due to an offensive penalty.