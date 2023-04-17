As has become a theme under Neal Brown, West Virginia is once again keeping it in the family.

Jayden Bell, the son of former Mountaineer wide receiver Grantis Bell, announced his commitment to West Virginia University’s football team via social media on Monday.

Jayden’s father spent five seasons with the Mountaineers during the 1980s. Grantis caught 15 passes for 312 yards and three touchdowns during WVU’s magical 1988 season. Four of those catches, and one touchdown, came against Notre Dame in the national title game.

Jayden, part of the 2023 recruiting cycle, comes to West Virginia as a preferred walk-on. He played football for Saint Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Bell and the Raiders played an undefeated season in the fall, going 14-0 to capture a fourth straight state championship.

Grantis is currently an NFL official. He has been an NFL back judge for each of the past three years.

Jayden lists himself as 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighing 155 pounds. He plays in the defensive secondary.