MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Mountaineer Ticket Office has announced that tickets for WVU’s home matchups with St. John’s and Pitt will go on sale this week. Beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 9 a.m., WVU men’s basketball season ticket holders and Mountaineer Athletic Club (MAC) members will be able to purchase tickets by logging into their account at WVUGAME.com.

To take advantage of the priority on-sale, fans must be current basketball season ticket holders or MAC members. Fans who are not currently, but are interested in becoming MAC members, can visit HERE to learn more.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale beginning Thursday, Nov. 9 at 9 a.m. at WVUGAME.com.

Ticket prices for the Big East-Big 12 Battle with St. John’s on Dec. 1 and the Backyard Brawl against Pitt on Dec. 6 will be $30/$35, depending on seat location.

Fans can still purchase mini-package tickets that include the St. John’s and Pitt matchups, as well. The Gold mini-package will include the Pitt, Texas, Cincinnati, Baylor, and Texas Tech games, for just $150 or $175, depending on seat location. The Blue mini-package features the St. John’s, Kansas State, Kansas, BYU, and TCU games, and is priced at either $135 or $160, depending on seat location. To purchase a mini-package, CLICK HERE.

If available, single-game information for Big 12 games will be announced at a later date.