MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Big 12 Conference has announced the kick time for next Saturday’s football game between West Virginia and Texas Tech.

The Mountaineers and Red Raiders will clash in Lubbock, Texas, Saturday at 3 p.m. ET. The game will air on either FS1 or FS2, depending on the TV schedule for the MLB postseason.

The game will mark West Virginia’s first 3 p.m. kick this fall. Five of the team’s first six games were scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET or later.

Last season, Texas Tech edged WVU 23-20 at Milan Puskar Stadium. The Red Raiders led 17-0 at halftime and fended off a comeback bid by the Mountaineers late in the contest.

WVU has not defeated Texas Tech in Lubbock since 2018, and has not earned a win over the Red Raiders in three meetings under head coach Neal Brown.

