The Big 12 Conference announced Tuesday that the WVU men’s basketball team’s Big 12 opener against Kansas State will be played at 7 p.m. ET on Dec. 31.

The game will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

WVU leads the all-time series against Kansas State with 15 wins and nine losses.

West Virginia defeated K-State twice last season. The first win over the Wildcats came at home in the team’s second Big 12 matchup of the year. The Mountaineers then defeated Bruce Weber’s team again in the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament.

Bob Huggins’ crew will play four non-conference games between this announcement and tip-off against Kansas State, beginning with Navy on Wednesday, Dec. 7.