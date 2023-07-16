Former Mountaineer Erik Stevenson scored a team-high 23 points Sunday night for the San Antonio Spurs in NBA2K24 Summer League action. With Stevenson leading the way, San Antonio picked up a 98-94 win over Oklahoma City.

In addition to his 23 points, Stevenson grabbed seven rebounds and dished four assists.

Stevenson was a perfect 5 for 5 from the free throw line, made four 3-pointers, and seven total shots from the floor.

The former WVU guard got off to a great start, scoring 10 points in the game’s opening quarter. He heated up again in the third, knocking down three 3-pointers to account for all nine of his points in the period.

Sunday’s contest marked the end of Summer League play for San Antonio. It was the second game Stevenson reached double-figures in scoring.

In six NBA Summer League and California Classic Summer League games, Stevenson averaged 7.83 points, 2.83 rebounds, and 2.17 assists per contest. He also shot an even 30 percent (9-30) from three-point range.

After spending his final year of collegiate eligibility with the Mountaineers, Stevenson now hopes to catch on with a professional hoops team, preferably in the NBA. He netted double-figures 24 times, and reached the 30-point plateau twice, in his lone season in Morgantown.