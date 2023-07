MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University men’s basketball student-athletes Erik Stevenson and Patrick Suemnick have been named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Honors Court.

The NABC Honors Court recognizes men’s basketball student-athletes for their hard work on the court and in the classroom. The NABC honors juniors, seniors and graduate students who finished the 2022-23 year with a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher.