MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Former Mountaineer guard Erik Stevenson was in the nation’s capital on Wednesday. He was one of six players invited to participate in a pre-draft group workout with the Washington Wizards.

Morgan State’s Isaiah Burke, Detroit-Mercy’s Antoine Davis, and Texas A&M’s Dexter Dennis were the other guards in attendance. Forwards Ricky Lindo Jr. (George Washington) and Kevin Obanor (Texas Tech) also participated.

In his lone season in Morgantown, Stevenson started all 34 games and averaged a team-high 15.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. He reached double-figure scoring on 24 occasions, including two 30-plus point performances.

The guard from Lacey, Washington, also finished with 84 assists, five blocks, and 36 steals last season. He averaged 26.1 minutes per game.

Stevenson finished his collegiate career with a total of 1,709 points and 637 rebounds.