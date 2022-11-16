MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — For a moment, it seemed West Virginia volleyball (7-20, 0-14 Big 12) would earn its first Big 12 win of 2022. Instead, TCU (14-10, 9-4) held on and topped the Mountaineers in five sets, 25-19, 19-25, 25-19, 21-25, 15-13.

The two teams battled throughout the match, trading the first sets with narrow margins. The fifth almost came down to the last point, but nine hitting errors by the Mountaineers hampered their ability to make a comeback.

WVU’s victory in the second set snapped a 22-set skid for the Mountaineers dating back to Oct. 19. The Mountaineers had lost seven straight matches prior to Wednesday’s clash with TCU, six of which were decided in straight sets.

Audrey Nalls led the attack for TCU, finishing a game-high 16 kills for the Horned Frogs and recording 17 points. Julia Adams also posted double-digit points, adding 10 for TCU.

Callie Williams led the match with 40 assists.

Adrian Ell topped WVU’s scoring effort with 15 points on 14 kills. Bailey Miller added 13.5 points with 13 kills, while the growing Tierney Jackson scored 10.5 points.

Ell also added 22 assists to lead WVU, while Kamiah Gibson set up 19 points.

The Horned Frogs earn their third straight victory and have now won six of their last eight matches. They sit fourth in the league.

WVU remains winless in the Big 12 through 14 matches and remains the last-place team in the Big 12.

The Mountaineers hit the road once more for a match on Saturday at Texas Tech, with a 2 p.m. ET first serve. West Virginia returns home the following Wednesday when it hosts top-ranked Texas at the WVU Coliseum.